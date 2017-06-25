Nation & World

June 25, 2017 9:04 AM

Kidnapped Border Patrol agent says he feared for family

The Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas tells investigators he got into a vehicle with two men who then allegedly kidnapped and attacked him to get them away from his family.

The El Paso Times reports (http://bit.ly/2t9ZKp7 ) Border Patrol Agent Lorenzo Hernandez told authorities he was helping his mother at her food truck June 9 when the men asked for a ride, saying their car broke down.

According to federal court records, Hernandez said he agreed to give them a ride because he noticed one of them had a handgun.

Hernandez said he was forced to drive from El Paso to nearby Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was assaulted and stabbed.

The two suspects, Fernando Puga and Sergio Ivan Quiñonez-Venegas, have been arrested and face federal kidnapping charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely? 1:09

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?
Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!' 0:31

Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!'
Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament 0:30

Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

View More Video

Nation & World Videos