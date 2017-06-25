Nation & World

June 25, 2017 10:55 PM

New Zealand law student launches climate change court case

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

A New Zealand law student is taking the government to court over its climate change policies in hopes of forcing it to set more ambitious targets.

Sarah Thomson is challenging the government over commitments that include a pledge under the Paris climate accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The 26-year-old's case began Monday in the High Court in Wellington and is scheduled to last three days. It could be several months before a judge releases a decision.

Thomson said she was inspired by other climate change cases worldwide, including a 2015 case in which a Dutch court ordered the Netherlands to slash greenhouse gas emissions. The Dutch government has appealed.

New Zealand's government says its Paris target is ambitious and fair.

