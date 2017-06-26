Head of the Ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea waves to supporters at the Romanian parliament in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his government were ousted Wednesday in a no-confidence vote submitted by the ruling Social Democratic Party.
Nation & World

June 26, 2017 4:40 AM

Romania: president, political parties in talks over new PM

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's largest party has nominated a former economy minister to be the next prime minister.

The nomination of 50-year-old Mihai Tudose was announced before President Klaus Iohannis and Liviu Dragnea, the powerful leader of Romania's biggest party, the leftist Social Democratic Party.

Normally, as party leader, Dragnea would be prime minister, but in 2016 he was convicted of vote-rigging, which disqualifies him from holding the post.

The Social Democrats withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu saying he had underperformed. He refused to resign and the party and its allies ousted Grindeanu's government in a no-confidence vote last week.

