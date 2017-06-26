French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, June 26, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, June 26, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. Michel Euler AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, June 26, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. Michel Euler AP Photo

Nation & World

June 26, 2017 10:20 AM

French president pushes for further peace talks over Ukraine

The Associated Press
PARIS

Further peace talks over the Ukrainian crisis will be held in the coming days, French president Emmanuel Macron said Monday, following a meeting in Paris with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

Macron said in a joint news conference that a phone call between the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia will be scheduled by the end of next week in an effort to make tangible progress.

He insisted the so-called "Normandy Format" talks between the four countries are still the best forum to discuss the situation, as the conflict between Ukraine's government and pro-Russia separatists drags on.

"What can certainly be tried is to change the approach somewhat," Macron said.

He suggested setting "clear" objectives prior to the talks in order to get "concrete results even if those can appear limited."

He notably proposed the withdrawal of all armed forces from the front line between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces, with observers from Europe's OSCE security organization to monitor the situation.

Poroshenko said he feels "much more optimistic" following his meeting with Macron. He said his country is ready to implement all the points of the peace agreements.

"As far as the withdrawal of troops is concerned, we are prepared to respect this but we want an OSCE presence 24/7 on the line of contact," Poroshenko said.

During his presidential campaign, Macron vowed to renew peace talks to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine in order to gradually diminish sanctions against Russia.

Last week, the leaders of European Union nations agreed to extend sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine for another six months, following the annexation of Crimea three years ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely? 1:09

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?
Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!' 0:31

Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos