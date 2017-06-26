Nation & World

June 26, 2017 10:22 AM

Russian navy test-fires submarine-launched missile

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The Russian military says it has successfully test-fired a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Defense Ministry said the Yuri Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine launched the Bulava missile Monday from a submerged position in the Barents Sea. The ministry said the missile's mock warheads reached their designated targets on the opposite side of Russia — the Kura shooting range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Bulava, which has been commissioned by the Russian navy after a long cycle of development, carries six nuclear warheads and has a range of up to 9,300 kilometers (about 5,770 miles).

The Yuri Dolgoruky is the first in a series of Borei-class submarines carrying the Bulava. Russia now has three such submarines, and five more are under construction to gradually replace some of the older Soviet-built ones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely? 1:09

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?
Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!' 0:31

Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos