The Latest: May calls for major investigation of cladding

A woman speaks on the phone behind her flat window of Bray Tower, part of the Chalcots Estate in the borough of Camden, in London, Monday, June 26, 2017. The apartments were evacuated after fire inspectors concluded that the buildings were unsafe because of problematic fire doors, gas pipe insulation, and external cladding similar to that blamed for the rapid spread of a fire that engulfed Grenfell Tower on June 14. Frank Augstein AP Photo