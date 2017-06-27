The Latest: UN: 8,900 Mediterranean rescues since Saturday

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 file photo showing an aerial view of a makeshift migrant camp near Calais, France. A French court has ruled against creating a new center for migrants in the western port city of Calais but says they should have access to water, showers and toilets, services the city’s mayor is refusing to provide, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo