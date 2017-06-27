Maddon says Cubs making informal trip to White House

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2017 file photo shows then-President Barack Obama talking with Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, and co-owner Laura Ricketts, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. Maddon and some members of the Chicago Cubs will visit the White House on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 though it’s not an official visit with President Donald Trump. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo