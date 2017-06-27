Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee
Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee GESCNA) hosted a town hall forum in response to community calls for a public hearing around the recent death of Lyles. Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.
Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee GESCNA) hosted a town hall forum in response to community calls for a public hearing around the recent death of Lyles. Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.

Nation & World

June 27, 2017 11:09 PM

Seattle council hears from public about fatal shooting

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Seattle residents and family members of Charleena Lyles demanded change from Seattle city officials during a public hearing about her fatal shooting by police earlier this month.

The full Seattle City Council attended the hearing Tuesday evening at the University of Washington, which the Seattle King County NAACP called for last week.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole and Mayor Ed Murray didn't attend, which prompted criticism from the Lyles family and others.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.

The killing has prompted outrage among family and community members, who questioned why the officers couldn't use nonlethal methods in the incident and suggested race played a role.

Lyles was black, and the officers were white.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse

Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse 0:50

Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely? 1:09

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos