Nation & World

June 28, 2017 5:41 AM

Swedish lawmaker convicted of violence after night out

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A member of Sweden's Parliament for the anti-immigration and euroskeptic Sweden Democrats has been convicted for hitting a man in the face outside a nightclub in Stockholm last year.

The Stockholm District Court says it handed down a 38,400-kronor ($4,423) fine to Kent Ekeroth for hitting a now-21-year-old man in the face on Nov. 24.

The court said Wednesday it didn't believe Ekeroth's claim that he acted in self-defense, citing witnesses who said he had not been assaulted and CCTV footage from outside the Solidaritet club.

Ekeroth's political future is unclear but Mattias Karlsson, a spokesman for Sweden's third largest party, with 49 of Riksdagen's 349 seats, told Swedish broadcaster SVT "of course, we can't have representatives convicted of crime."

Ekeroth said he planned to appeal.

