Nation & World

June 28, 2017 7:29 AM

Myanmar journalists charged over visit with ethnic rebels

The Associated Press
YANGON, Myanmar

Three Myanmar journalists who reported on a drug burning ceremony by ethnic rebels have been charged with violating a law that provides up to three years' imprisonment for people who abet illegal groups.

The three were detained as they were returning from a ceremony in northern Shan state held by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, which is among several guerrilla groups fighting against the Myanmar government.

Toe Zaw Lat, a senior journalist at the Democratic Voice of Burma, said Wednesday that two of his reporters, Aye Naing and Pyae Bone Naing, and Lawi Weng of The Irrawaddy online news service have been officially charged under the Unlawful Association Act.

Groups that advocate freedom of expression say the arrests reflect government hostility toward the media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse'

What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse' 2:03

What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse'
Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking 3:29

Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking
Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse 0:50

Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos