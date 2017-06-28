Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a Mississippi state flag is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the state’s Confederate-themed flag to the U.S. Supreme Court. In papers filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, attorneys for Carlos Moore said lower courts were wrong to reject his argument that the flag is a symbol of white supremacy that harms him and his young daughter by violating the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection to all citizens. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo