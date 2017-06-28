Nation & World

Teacher who alerted drug dealers sentenced to 3 years

The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A Florida teacher who tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a federal judge sentenced 31-year-old Porsha Session on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction of an official proceeding.

In 2013, Session searched her then-husband's work email and found information about a drug investigation. She says he was cheating on her, and that to get back at him, she used a co-worker's phone at the elementary school where she worked to call one of the dealers and alert him that an informant had infiltrated his group. The informant later killed himself.

