Nation & World

June 30, 2017 2:08 AM

China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Beijing has strongly protested a U.S. plan to sell $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taiwan and demanded that the deal be canceled.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday said Washington should immediately stop the sale to avoid harming relations with Beijing.

He said the deal would severely damage China's sovereignty and security interests and runs contrary to Washington's commitment to a "one-China" policy.

The U.S. State Department approved the arms sales on Thursday, the first such deal with Taiwan since President Donald Trump took office. Taiwan has welcomed the agreement, which is expected to enhance the island's self-defense capability.

China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory and has long opposed any arms sales to Taiwan by foreign entities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Bullets fly, and police video puts you right in middle of lengthy gunfight 5:24

Bullets fly, and police video puts you right in middle of lengthy gunfight
Police camera records a slow-speed chase with an 81-year-old woman on a coffee run 3:05

Police camera records a slow-speed chase with an 81-year-old woman on a coffee run

View More Video

Nation & World Videos