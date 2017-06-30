NASA denies claim that it’s running child slave colonies on Mars

Conspiracy theorists, pay close attention.
After a guest on InfoWars’ “The Alex Jones Show” claimed that NASA is not only operating colonies on Mars, but populating those colonies with kidnapped child slaves, the space agency responded that no such colonies exist.
“There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are,” a NASA spokesperson, Guy Webster, told The Daily Beast. “But there are no humans.”
The guest, Robert David Steele, made his claim during Thursday’s show. Webster’s statement was also published in The Daily Beast on Thursday.
“We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” Steele told Jones. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”
Steele is listed on Wikipedia as a former CIA clandestine services case officer, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Jones shared his own theories on NASA during the program, claiming on air that “90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea.”
Webster gave The Daily Beast parting words of wisdom regarding the conspiracy theories:
“There’s only one stupid rumor on the Internet? Now that’s news.”
