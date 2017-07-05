Nation & World

Hawaii: Including grandmas in travel ban 'preposterous'

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii state attorneys challenging the Trump administration's travel ban say the U.S. government is holding on to the "preposterous contention" that grandparents aren't considered close family relationships.

Under the partially reinstated ban, people from six majority-Muslim countries who want new visas must have a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those family relationships include parent, spouse, child or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can't be enforced if the relationship involves grandparents and others.

The government, however, said close family relationships are defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Hawaii responded Wednesday by saying other immigration laws include family members the Trump administration wants to exclude.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed for the partially restored travel ban.

