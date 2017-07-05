Nation & World

July 05, 2017 6:22 PM

Couple accused of assault over cold chicken order in custody

The Associated Press
PEMBROKE, Ga.

A couple accused of attacking a woman and her daughter because they were served cold chicken at a Georgia food stand has surrendered.

Baxley Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nathaniel and Latasha Smith turned themselves in Wednesday. Authorities say the Smiths face aggravated assault charges following the June 22 attack caught on surveillance video in Baxley, a southeast Georgia town.

Police say the couple assaulted Qwik Chick food stand owner Jeanette Norris and her 15-year-old daughter because of the portion size and temperature of their order. Norris refunded their money and told them she had called police. Police say that's when Latasha Smith punched Norris, breaking her nose. They add surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith punching the teen.

It wasn't immediately known if either one has a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station 0:55

Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video

Nation & World Videos