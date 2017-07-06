Nation & World

July 06, 2017 1:47 AM

Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken the central Philippines, sending panicked residents running from their homes.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it expected some damage and aftershocks. However, there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck Thursday afternoon and measured a preliminary 6.5 magnitude. It said it was centered near Masarayao in Leyte province at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles). Shallow earthquakes generally cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

Local residents reported strong shaking and said people fled from their houses, and some were knocked over.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station 0:55

Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video

Nation & World Videos