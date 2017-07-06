Nation & World

July 06, 2017 2:34 AM

At least 19 killed after bus flips on highway in south China

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Chinese state media say a bus has flipped over while traveling on a highway in the southern province of Guangdong, killing at least 19 people.

State broadcaster CCTV said the bus appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the accident Thursday. Other reports said 44 people were aboard the bus and several were sent to a nearby hospital.

The highway was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

Photos on websites from the scene showed the highway slick with rain and the overturned bus lying on a crushed guardrail.

