Nation & World

July 06, 2017 4:53 AM

4 young children, adult found dead after reported stabbing

The Associated Press
LOGANVILLE, Ga.

Police in an Atlanta suburb responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man all dead inside a home.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville.

Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn't immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.

The children's ages weren't immediately available.

Video from WSB-TV showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision.

Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

