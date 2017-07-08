Nation & World

July 08, 2017 1:12 AM

8 bodies pulled from the rubble in Italy building collapse

The Associated Press
MILAN

Italian firefighters say eight bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a five-story apartment building that partially collapsed in a seaside town south of Naples.

The work of digging through the debris for victims ended Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after the residential building along a railway line suddenly collapsed. About 80 firefighters worked through the night with diggers, drills and by hand to locate the victims.

The cause remained under investigation, but authorities say it may be linked to renovation work on the building, located along the Naples-Salerno railway line in the town of Torre Annunziata.

Witnesses said there was no explosion before the collapse but that a train had just passed by. The Italian railway said vibrations from the train have no impact on adjacent buildings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement
Gas explosion destroys Kentucky college dormitory 0:43

Gas explosion destroys Kentucky college dormitory

View More Video