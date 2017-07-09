Israeli blacklist of US rabbis points to widening rift

FILE -- In this May 24, 2017 file photo, Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City. Israel's rabbinical authorities have compiled a list of overseas rabbis whose authority they refuse to recognize when it comes to certifying the Jewishness of someone who wants to get married in Israel. The list, obtained by The Associated Press, includes a number of prominent Orthodox rabbis, and is another sign of a deepening rift between overseas Jewish communities and Israeli religious authorities. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo