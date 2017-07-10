Hospital: Ailing China Nobel laureate in critical condition

In this image taken from June 3, 2008, video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview before his detention in Beijing, China. The hospital treating ailing Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu says his condition is now critical and doctors are in "active rescue" mode for China's best-known political prisoner. The First Hospital of China Medical University said in a statement Monday, July 10, 2017, that Liu, who has liver cancer, is suffering from a severely swollen stomach, low blood pressure and poor kidney function. An MRI scan also revealed growing cancer lesions AP Photo)