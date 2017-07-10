Nation & World

July 10, 2017 6:29 PM

Search of Mexican prison where 28 died turns up knives

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities say a search of an Acapulco prison where 28 inmates were killed last week during fighting among rival gang members turned up knives and shanks, but no guns or drugs.

Guerrero state's public security agency said Monday that the search of the state prison uncovered 12 knives and 37 shanks. Authorities also found flat-screen televisions, a couple of air conditioners, cellphones and other contraband.

Officials said Thursday's riot in the Pacific coast resort stemmed from a dispute among rival groups in the prison.

