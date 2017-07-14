Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co., addresses the media during the introduction of the 2018 Honda Accord, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Detroit. The 10th-generation Accord features the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-drive car and a new generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid technology.
Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co., addresses the media during the introduction of the 2018 Honda Accord, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Detroit. The 10th-generation Accord features the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-drive car and a new generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid technology. Carlos Osorio AP
Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co., addresses the media during the introduction of the 2018 Honda Accord, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Detroit. The 10th-generation Accord features the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-drive car and a new generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid technology. Carlos Osorio AP

Nation & World

July 14, 2017 3:46 PM

Honda recalls more than 1 million Accords, then unveils the new model

The Associated Press

It’s been a busy week for Japanese automaker Honda.

The company announced Thursday that it’s recalling 1.2 million Accord cars in the U.S. and about 2.1 million worldwide.

The recall is in response to a battery sensor that can short out and potentially cause a fire, and covers cars from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

A day later, Honda officially unveiled the 2018 Honda Accord, the model’s 10th generation. The car is lower and lighter than its predecessor, and Honda says that it handles better. Price, gas mileage and the exact sale date were not released.

In regard to the recall, Honda says it has four reports of engine compartment fires due to the problem but no injuries. All the fires were in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

The company says the sensors on the negative terminal of the battery aren't properly sealed from moisture. Road salt can get in and cause corrosion and an electrical short. A shorted sensor can heat up and possibly catch fire.

Dealers will inspect the sensors. Faulty ones will be replaced. Those without problems will get an adhesive sealant and will be replaced when parts are available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch, listen as Florida sinkhole swallows house

Watch, listen as Florida sinkhole swallows house 0:46

Watch, listen as Florida sinkhole swallows house
Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway 0:08

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway
Watch French military band play Daft Punk for President Trump 2:39

Watch French military band play Daft Punk for President Trump

View More Video