Honda recalls more than 1 million Accords, then unveils the new model

It’s been a busy week for Japanese automaker Honda.
The company announced Thursday that it’s recalling 1.2 million Accord cars in the U.S. and about 2.1 million worldwide.
The recall is in response to a battery sensor that can short out and potentially cause a fire, and covers cars from the 2013 through 2016 model years.
A day later, Honda officially unveiled the 2018 Honda Accord, the model’s 10th generation. The car is lower and lighter than its predecessor, and Honda says that it handles better. Price, gas mileage and the exact sale date were not released.
The all-new 2018 Accord was redesigned from the ground up, and is finally revealed! Learn more: https://t.co/GDso93kebm pic.twitter.com/xL1XiqxZpA— Honda (@Honda) July 14, 2017
In regard to the recall, Honda says it has four reports of engine compartment fires due to the problem but no injuries. All the fires were in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.
The company says the sensors on the negative terminal of the battery aren't properly sealed from moisture. Road salt can get in and cause corrosion and an electrical short. A shorted sensor can heat up and possibly catch fire.
Dealers will inspect the sensors. Faulty ones will be replaced. Those without problems will get an adhesive sealant and will be replaced when parts are available.
