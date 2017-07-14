Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a new round of negotiation with Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee
July 14, 2017 5:25 PM

Latest Syria talks wrap up: 'No breakthrough, no breakdown'

The Associated Press
GENEVA

The U.N. envoy on Syria says the seventh round of talks aimed at helping end the country's six-year-old war wrapped up Friday, and they featured "no breakthrough, no breakdown, no one walking out, incremental progress."

Envoy Staffan de Mistura says the Syrian government has not budged in its unwillingness to discuss political transition at the talks in Geneva while President Bashar Assad's representatives have pursued an almost incessant theme of the fight against terrorism.

De Mistura says Assad's envoys claim to be the only ones talking about the fight against terrorist groups, but the envoy says no side should have "ownership" of that issue.

