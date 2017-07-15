Oregon woman arrested for towing kids in red plastic wagon tied to her car

Claiming to police she just wanted to show them “a good time,” an Oregon woman was arrested this week for towing two of her children and her nephew around a roundabout in a red plastic wagon.
Alana Nicole Donahue, a 27-year-old Springfield resident, faces three charges of reckless endangerment for her actions Wednesday evening, the Register-Guard reported Friday.
Donahue was arrested after multiple witnesses called Springfield police, as well as the 8-year-old nephew’s mother, who did so after seeing pictures of the incident on social media, Lt. Scott McKee told the Register-Guard.
McKee also said Donahue was not intoxicated.
Donahue has now been charged with a 3rd count of Reckless Endangering regarding an additional child in the wagon. https://t.co/QpqWVe1Fpp— Springfield PoliceOR (@SPDOregon) July 14, 2017
Witnesses told police that Donahue was driving as fast as 30 mph before reaching a roundabout, where she made slower laps. Several sent photos and videos to the police.
The Register-Guard reported that the police logs list the two youngest children as ages 3 and 5, while KGW in Portland reported them as 2 and 4.
When confronted about it, Donahue told other drivers to “mind their own business” and to “be an adult about it,” the Register-Guard reported.
Police dispatch records show that Donahue’s children were placed into their father’s custody. Donahue’s bail is set at $2,000.
