Flowers stand at the head of a driveway, Friday, July 14, 2017. in Solebury, Pa., as the investigation of four missing young Pennsylvania men continues. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. Matt Rourke AP Photo

Nation & World

July 16, 2017 8:39 PM

Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm

The Associated Press
YARDLEY, Pa.

Hundreds of family, friends and community members in Pennsylvania have gathered for a vigil to remember four missing young men who were killed and their remains buried on a farm.

The vigil was held Sunday night at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township. Matthew Schuler, a former contestant on NBC's "The Voice" and a Bucks County native, sang "Hallelujah."

The vigil was held in honor of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Police found the missing men's remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.

The farm owners' son and his cousin have been charged in the slayings.

In a statement given to reporters after the vigil, the grandparents of Patrick thanked investigators "who worked so long and hard to bring our boys home."

