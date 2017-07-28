FILE - This Friday, March 17, 2017, photo shows the McDonald's sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh.
FILE - This Friday, March 17, 2017, photo shows the McDonald's sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar AP
FILE - This Friday, March 17, 2017, photo shows the McDonald's sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar AP

Nation & World

McDonald’s employee reportedly fired after posting gross photos of mold on Twitter

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 3:37 PM

The fast food chain that brought us the Happy Meal has to be unhappy with some of the headlines it’s made this week.

After posting disgusting images of a moldy tray from the restaurant’s ice cream machine to his Twitter feed, an 18-year-old employee at a LaPlace, La., McDonald’s was fired days later, BuzzFeed reported Wednesday.

The teen, identified only as Nick, tweeted a pair of images July 14 that has picked up more than 15,000 retweets:

“I shared it because I wanted to let people know what they’re consuming, and how disgusting the conditions are,” Nick told BuzzFeed in an interview.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s headquarters told BuzzFeed that the tray in Nick’s photo does not cross paths with the ice cream itself.

Nick, who had worked at the restaurant for five months, said he was aware of a company-wide policy discouraging employees from sharing anything online that could be harmful to the brand.

Nick was reportedly fired immediately by his manager when admitting to posting the photos, and banned from that McDonald’s location. He told BuzzFeed that he accepted the firing and got another job.

Fox News reports that the incident has had a “global impact.” Nick told BuzzFeed that representatives from the company “begged” him to remove the photos from his social media. As of Friday, the tweet was still pinned to the top of his Twitter page.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway 0:29

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway
Watch rookie firefighter rescue dog from the water 1:40

Watch rookie firefighter rescue dog from the water
Ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one 0:31

Ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one

View More Video