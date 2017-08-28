Nation & World

Trump welcomes president of Finland to White House

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:47 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has welcomed Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (SOW'-lih NEE'-nis-tuh) to the White House for talks.

The White House says the presidents plan to discuss terrorism, Afghanistan, Russia and the Arctic, among other topics.

Niinisto told journalists before leaving Finland that he and Trump would talk about the Baltic Sea.

Trump and Niinisto plan to take questions at a news conference in the White House East Room following their talks.

The White House initially had announced Niinisto's visit for Tuesday, but later moved the meeting to Monday.

Trump is now planning to travel to Texas on Tuesday to survey flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

