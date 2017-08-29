Nation & World

Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up general bust removal

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 3:54 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's call to remove a bust of a Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol building is getting its first hearing this week.

The State Capitol Commission is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider Haslam's renewed request to relocate the bust. It's the first step in a lengthy process laid out by Tennessee's "Heritage Protection Act."

Haslam first called for the bust's removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, and again after this month's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Forrest amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His bust at the state Capitol was unveiled in 1978.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond 0:53

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video