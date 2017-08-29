Nation & World

Officers stop deer on California bridge for 'toll evasion'

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:56 AM

OAKLAND, Calif.

California highway officers say they stopped a young deer on a California toll bridge "for toll evasion."

A photo published Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol shows the doe on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge standing in the middle of an on-ramp with a deer-in-the-headlights look.

The officer joked in a Twitter post that the fawn usually pays the toll but "today she was a buck short."

CHP Officer Matthew Hamer says two officers were on patrol on the bridge early Tuesday when the deer came out of the woods on Treasure Island and walked in front of their car.

He says after staring at them for a couple of minutes — long enough for the officers to snap a photograph — the deer went back into the woods.

