Man shot, killed by Louisiana deputy identified

A man shot and killed by a Louisiana sheriff's deputy after a short chase has been identified.
Louisiana State Police on Wednesday identified the man who died as 22-year-old Joshua Mark Cloud, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Cloud was killed Tuesday after he shot at the deputy. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office tells media that the deputy's bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet. State police spokesman Louisiana State Trooper Michael Reichardt (RIKE-hart) says the deputy was injured, but it's not life-threatening.
The chase began with an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 20 and ended in front of Simsboro High School.
Simsboro is off the highway about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Shreveport.
