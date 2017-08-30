FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo a police officer with a dog patrols along the border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian government has decided on a six-month extension, until March 2018, of the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017 that strict border controls were still needed because the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased” in the summer months.
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo a police officer with a dog patrols along the border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian government has decided on a six-month extension, until March 2018, of the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017 that strict border controls were still needed because the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased” in the summer months. MTI via AP, file Zoltan Gergely Kelemen
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo a police officer with a dog patrols along the border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian government has decided on a six-month extension, until March 2018, of the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017 that strict border controls were still needed because the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased” in the summer months. MTI via AP, file Zoltan Gergely Kelemen

Nation & World

Hungary extends state of emergency due to migrant crisis

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:25 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

The Hungarian government has decided to extend by six months, until March 2018, the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday that strict border controls were still needed because the "threat of terrorism in Europe has increased" recently.

Hungary's razor-wire fences, built on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015, have practically stopped the flow of migrants through the country.

Human rights groups and international organizations have repeatedly called attention to the alleged violent treatment of migrants by police, as well the poor conditions in border transit zones where asylum-seekers are made to await a decision on their applications.

About 400,000 migrants passed through Hungary in 2015 before the fences were erected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver
Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:51

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

View More Video