Nation & World

Americans fly out from North Korea before US travel ban

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 1:22 AM

BEIJING

A handful of Americans have left Pyongyang on a flight to Beijing before the start of a U.S. ban on American citizens going to North Korea.

Among the travelers on Thursday's flight from the North Korean capital were aid workers who hoped to be allowed to return to continue humanitarian work.

The Trump administration announced in July that it was barring American citizens from traveling to North Korea from Sept. 1 over concerns about detentions of Americans who travel there.

The ban includes potential exceptions for journalists and humanitarian workers, and expires after one year unless extended.

Humanitarian worker Heidi Linton, who was on Thursday's flight, said she didn't know how long it would take for travel approval to come through. She said "the devil is always in the detail."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver
Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:51

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

View More Video