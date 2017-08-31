Nation & World

Miami detective fatally shoots man during traffic stop

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:40 AM

MIAMI

A police detective fatally shot a man who authorities say tried to escape as he was being taken into custody following a traffic stop in Miami.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that detectives with the Crime Suppression Team stopped a red Nissan on Wednesday night and conducted a routine records check. They learned that both men inside the vehicle had open arrest warrants.

As detectives went back to the car to arrest the men, one of the suspects ran. One of the detectives followed him and following a confrontation, shots were fired.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The detectives weren't injured.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved, but said the dead man was black. The officer is a white, 17-year veteran of the department.

