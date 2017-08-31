Nation & World

Pakistan court convicts 2 policemen in Bhutto's murder case

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 4:53 AM

ISLAMABAD

A prosecutor says a Pakistani court has sentenced two former police officers to 17 years in prison for failing to provide adequate security to assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Khawaja Imtiaz says the anti-terrorism court also acquitted five suspected militants of aiding the attacker who assassinated Bhutto in a bomb and gun attack.

Imtiaz said the court declared former President Pervez Musharraf an absconder and ordered his property seized for not appearing in the court. He had been accused of conspiracy in Bhutto's death.

Musharraf was president when Bhutto was assassinated during an election rally in the city of Rawalpindi. He resigned in 2008 after Bhutto's party came into power and left Pakistan to avoid arrest. He currently lives in London.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver
Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:51

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

View More Video