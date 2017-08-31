Russian President and Honorary President of the International Judo Federation
Russian President and Honorary President of the International Judo Federation IJF) Vladimir Putin is pictured during the opening day of the World Judo Championships in Budapest Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The international sports event runs until Sept. 3.
Russian President and Honorary President of the International Judo Federation IJF) Vladimir Putin is pictured during the opening day of the World Judo Championships in Budapest Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The international sports event runs until Sept. 3.

Nation & World

Russian activist Navalny launches new attack on Putin

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 9:32 AM

MOSCOW

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has launched a new YouTube corruption attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny's video showed a lavish villa purportedly owned by a son of Putin's friend that the president had allegedly used. The online video accusing Putin of corruption has been seen at least 2 million times since its release Wednesday.

The video included aerial footage of the seaside mansion surrounded by a large park near Vyborg, close to St. Petersburg.

It's the latest in a series of YouTube videos by Navalny exposing alleged ill-gotten assets of senior government officials and Kremlin-friendly tycoons.

Navalny, who rose to prominence with his corruption investigations, has declared his intention to run for president in the March 2018 election. A conviction that he calls politically motivated bars him from running, however.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew 1:08

Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew
Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA
More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

View More Video