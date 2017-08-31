Nation & World

August 31, 2017 6:17 PM

Bond denied for white nationalist after prosecutors appeal

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A judge has denied bond for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit rally at the University of Virginia.

TV station WVIR reports the judge reversed a lower court's decision Thursday that had set bond at $25,000. The judge ruled Cantwell is a flight risk and his hate speech makes him a threat to others.

Cantwell told The Associated Press he pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator in self-defense during an Aug. 11 protest, a day before the much larger white nationalist rally.

Also Thursday, Ku Klux Klan member Richard Wilson Preston Jr. of Baltimore, who is charged with firing a gun during the rally, made an initial court appearance. The station reports he appeared via video. Bond wasn't set because he doesn't have an attorney yet.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew 1:08

Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew

Pause
Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:51

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

Watching the eclipse in Charlotte 0:49

Watching the eclipse in Charlotte

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse 1:02

SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse

ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia 1:58

ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:08

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

  • Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

    Last week, when the moon temporarily passed in front of the sun over the U.S., NASA caught a glimpse of the eclipse from unique vantage points all over space from their various facilities. Check out some of the fascinating video they caught during the Great American Eclipse.

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

View more video

Nation & World