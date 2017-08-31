In this Aug. 29, 2017 photo, fashion critic Pilar Castano, left, and designer Regina Bastidas, dress a cardboard cutout of Pope Francis with the vestments he will wear during his visit to Colombia, in Bogota, Colombia. Francis will arrive in Colombia on Sept. 6, as part of a five-day trip to celebrate the South American nation's steps toward ending five decades of armed conflict. It will be the first papal visit to the staunchly Roman Catholic country in 31 years.
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 9:03 PM

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Colombians hurried to finish up their preparations to welcome next week's visit by Pope Francis.

Fans of Mexican singing idol Juan Gabriel commemorated the anniversary of his death last year with impersonators performing his songs at Mexico City's legendary Plaza Garibaldi. Thousands of Uruguayans danced to "oldies" music at gatherings across the nation on "Nostalgia Night."

Guatemala's highest court blocked President Jimmy Morales from expelling the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission that has helped local prosecutors crack down on graft, and the leader was battered by criticism from home and abroad.

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro ordered military maneuvers after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed economic sanctions and hinted military intervention was not off the table in dealing with the country's political crisis.

International rugby was a big draw in Argentina as South Africa's national team defeated the local Los Pumas club. In Mexico City, Cruz Azul and Monterrey played to a 1-1 tie as fans jammed the Cruz Azul stadium, which has been put up for sale.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

