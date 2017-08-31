Nation & World

Bomb targeting anti-Taliban elder kills 3 in NW Pakistan

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 10:56 PM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani government administrator says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying an anti-Taliban tribal elder in the northwest, killing him, his son and another person.

Mahmood Khan says three people were also wounded in Friday's attack in the town of Ambar in Mohmand Province, a tribal region.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but suspicion fell on local Taliban militants who often target pro-government elders there.

Mohmand is located about 75 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.

Pakistani authorities have carried out several military operations in the country's tribal regions bordering Afghanistan in recent years in an effort to kill or capture local militants, but violence has continued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA
Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew 1:08

Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation during Hurricane Matthew
More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

View More Video