Hungary asks EU to help pay for anti-migrant border fence

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo a police officer with a dog patrols along the border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. Hungary's prime minister is asking the European Union to pay for half of the costs of anti-migrant fences it built on its southern borders, some 440 million euros

$523 million). In a letter dated Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the fences erected in 2015 protect not just Hungary "but entire Europe" from "the flood of illegal migrants."