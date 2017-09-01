Nation & World

September 1, 2017 4:05 PM

Venezuela probes wife of opposition's Lopez for cash in car

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities are opening an investigation into the wife of prominent opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez after finding a large amount of cash in her car.

Lilian Tintori took to Twitter Friday to denounce what she said was a persecution against her family, pointing out that it's not a crime to have cash in one's possession.

On Thursday, authorities uncovered some 200 million bolivars in a vehicle belonging to Tintori. That's around $60,000 at the nation's weakest official exchange rate or $10,000 at the black market rate.

Tintori in the video showed a document ordering her to appear Tuesday before a local court. It's not clear what crimes she's being investigated for but she said the cash was to pay for emergencies including the hospitalization of her 100-year-old grandmother.

