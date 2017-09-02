Russian minister criticizes Moldova's call for troop pullout

FILE - in this Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 file photo Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens to Bolivian counterpart Fernando Huanacuni Mamani during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Russia on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 promised a "tough response" after U.S. issued its order to shut the Russian Consulate in San Francisco and offices in Washington and New York and gave Russia 48 hours to comply, intensifying tensions between the two countries. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo