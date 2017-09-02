Nation & World

Crime, violence dog Mexico as president addresses nation

The Associated Press

September 02, 2017 11:19 AM

MEXICO CITY

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says security is his government's "highest priority," amid growing violence and crime that are marring his fifth year in office.

Pena Nieto says in a state-of-the-union address that there has been progress in education reform and infrastructure projects.

But he acknowledges the violence problem, saying that "recovering public safety is the highest demand of the public."

Pena Nieto said Saturday that authorities have "neutralized 107 of the 127 most dangerous criminals" in Mexico, but added that all levels of government must redouble their efforts.

Homicides in Mexico are on pace this year to surpass the bloodiest period of the drug war, which was launched by his predecessor, Felipe Calderon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic 0:41

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic
What you need to know about the pacemaker recall 1:34

What you need to know about the pacemaker recall
Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

View More Video