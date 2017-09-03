Nation & World

Suspected militants kill 2 police in attack on Kenyan church

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 5:06 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's police say two officers were killed when gunmen attacked them at a church they were guarding by Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.

Coast Police Chief Larry Kieng said Sunday gunmen on a motorcycle shot the two officers, killing one on the spot and the other died of injuries at a hospital. He said the gunmen took the officers' guns and drove off.

Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab is suspected as it has carried out similar attacks in Kenya in revenge for Kenyan troops fighting the extremist rebels in Somalia. Kenya's security forces have managed to limit al-Shabab's attacks to areas near the Somalia border in the past year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic 0:41

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic
What you need to know about the pacemaker recall 1:34

What you need to know about the pacemaker recall
Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

View More Video