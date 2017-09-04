A man identified as Congolese refugee Guerlin Butungu is escorted by police officers as he leaves the police headquarters after being arrested in Rimini, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Police in Italy say they've arrested a Congolese refugee as the fourth suspect in gang rapes at a beach resort. Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta says the man was caught Sunday morning on a train about to leave a nearby town. On Saturday, the other three suspects, all minors, including two Moroccan teenage brothers, were detained in the rape of a Polish tourist, the savage beating of her companion and the rape of a Peruvian woman shortly after the first attack.
Nation & World

Poland to seek extradition from Italy of gang rape suspects

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 5:14 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's deputy justice minister says the country will seek the extradition from Italy of the four suspects in the gang rape of a Polish tourist on a beach in the Italian resort of Rimini.

Patryk Jaki said Monday that the four should face a very severe punishment to discourage others from committing such crimes.

The suspects are a 20-year-old Congolese asylum-seeker, two Moroccan brothers, aged 15 and 17, who were born in Italy and a 16-year-old Nigerian. They are being held in Italy, and it's not immediately clear if the country would agree to extradition.

Polish authorities have opened their own investigation into the attack. The suspects are also accused of beating the Polish woman's companion unconscious and robbing them, and of raping a Peruvian woman.

