Syrian troops close to breaking IS siege in eastern city

This photo released on Sunday, Sept 3, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing next to a placard in Arabic which reads, "Deir el-Zour welcomes you," in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. Syrian opposition activists and state media say government forces are close to breaking a nearly three-year siege imposed by the Islamic State group on parts of the provincial capital of the oil-rich province of the same name. SANA via AP)