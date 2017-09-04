France's Macron meets with Venezuela opposition leaders

Venezuelan leading opposition activist, Roberto Patino, left, President of the Venezuelan parliament, Julio Borges, third from left, and vice president of the Venezuelan parliament, Freddy Guevara, fourth from left, attend a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Macron, who recently called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's leadership a "dictatorship," denounced the move and said Saturday on Twitter: "We are waiting for Lilian Tintori in Europe. The Venezuelan opposition must remain free." Thibault Camus, Pool AP Photo