Venezuelan leading opposition activist, Roberto Patino, left, President of the Venezuelan parliament, Julio Borges, third from left, and vice president of the Venezuelan parliament, Freddy Guevara, fourth from left, attend a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Macron, who recently called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's leadership a "dictatorship," denounced the move and said Saturday on Twitter: "We are waiting for Lilian Tintori in Europe. The Venezuelan opposition must remain free." Thibault Camus, Pool AP Photo

Nation & World

France's Macron meets with Venezuela opposition leaders

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 11:32 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has met with leaders of Venezuela's opposition to discuss the embattled nation's humanitarian and political crisis.

Monday's meeting with members of the opposition-controlled National Assembly came two days after a leading activist was barred from leaving Venezuela to meet with Macron.

Assembly President Julio Borges told Macron that Venezuelans cannot eat or exercise their civil rights and are urging President Nicolas Maduro to allow humanitarian aid.

Borges said Macron asked how he could help provide food and medicine.

Maduro has refused to accept humanitarian aid, denying there is a crisis and saying that permitting assistance could pave the way for a foreign intervention.

Borges and others are expected to meet with several other European leaders in a trip aimed at raising awareness about Venezuela's crisis.

