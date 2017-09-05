Russia fires cruise missiles at IS targets in east Syria

This photo released on Saturday, Sept 2, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing guard at one of the frontline hills where they are fighting Islamic State militants in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. Syrian opposition activists and state media say government forces are close to breaking a nearly three-year siege imposed by the Islamic State group on parts of the provincial capital of the oil-rich province of the same name. SANA via AP)